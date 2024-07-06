Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 417 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.2% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 64.1% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $235.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.84 and a 200 day moving average of $243.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

