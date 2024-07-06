Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 2,707 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $2,419,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.99. 11,372,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,893,576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $185.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

