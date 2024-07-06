Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 900,023 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,188,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Salesforce by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,394,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $893,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.19. 6,562,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $4,530,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,936,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,110,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total value of $4,530,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,936,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,110,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,152 shares of company stock worth $131,779,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

