Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $338,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 14,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. 239,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,175. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $111.72.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.