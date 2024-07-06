Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Infosys by 57.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 154,191 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 11.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 344,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Infosys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,306,000 after buying an additional 112,790 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. 7,709,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,387,369. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Further Reading

