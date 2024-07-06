Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,369,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,459,000 after acquiring an additional 713,211 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 724.7% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 59,127 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,656,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,431. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

