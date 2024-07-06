W. R. Berkley Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, July 10th (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of WRB opened at $78.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.94. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

