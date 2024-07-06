W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

WRB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.44.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $213,635,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $82,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,904,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,690,000 after buying an additional 898,027 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $37,915,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after purchasing an additional 529,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

