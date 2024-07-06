Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $88.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.78.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 213.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

