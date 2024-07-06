Venom Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Venom has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Venom has a market cap of $232.40 million and $4.37 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.11396722 USD and is down -11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $3,170,048.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

