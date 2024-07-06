Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.99. The stock had a trading volume of 314,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,932. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.81 and its 200 day moving average is $182.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

