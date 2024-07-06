Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Lifted by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.54. The company had a trading volume of 139,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,791. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

