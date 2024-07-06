Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 63,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 742.6% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.98. 108,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,288. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

