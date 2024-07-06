Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,434,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,465,000 after purchasing an additional 105,371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,584,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,330,000 after buying an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 966,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after buying an additional 63,889 shares during the period.

VYMI stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $69.97. 236,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

