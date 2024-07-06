Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Boosted by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.
Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.48. 4,322,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,364,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
