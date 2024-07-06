Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Boosted by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.48. 4,322,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,364,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.