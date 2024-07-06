Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $263.92. 108,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,422. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.99 and a 200 day moving average of $261.59.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

