Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Holdings Lowered by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VNQI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 196,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

