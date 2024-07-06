Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 1.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 4.55% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $330,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,366 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,742,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,523,000 after acquiring an additional 121,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,392,000 after acquiring an additional 106,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. 169,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.