Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,595 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,303,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 651,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,503,000 after acquiring an additional 26,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,870,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 7,272,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,528,680. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

