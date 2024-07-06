Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $119.90. The stock had a trading volume of 126,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,592. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

