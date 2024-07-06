Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lowered by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.8% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $59.93. 1,386,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

