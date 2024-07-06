VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Position Trimmed by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITM. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.06. 102,157 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

