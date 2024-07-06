Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.57

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $5.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 628,185 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $304.97 million, a P/E ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 156,896 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

