Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.