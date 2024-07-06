Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.75.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
