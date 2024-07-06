Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.56.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UNM opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

