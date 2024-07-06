uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a research note issued on Monday, July 1st. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.18). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QURE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

QURE stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.97.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in uniQure by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

