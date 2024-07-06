Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($58.18) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($46.80) to GBX 4,000 ($50.59) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($62.74) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,329 ($54.76) on Thursday. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,464 ($56.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66. The stock has a market cap of £108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,987.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,312.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,021.29.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

