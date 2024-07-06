Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,801,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.00. 550,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,127. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.87.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

