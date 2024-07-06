UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ UFPI traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.65. 199,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.71. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 199,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in UFP Industries by 108.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

