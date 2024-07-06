U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.