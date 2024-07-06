Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $325.37

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.37 ($4.12) and traded as high as GBX 363 ($4.59). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 360.50 ($4.56), with a volume of 639,974 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TYMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tyman to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.55) price target on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Tyman alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TYMN

Tyman Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 367.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 325.62. The stock has a market cap of £711.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,907.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08.

In related news, insider Jason Ashton sold 13,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £48,743.88 ($61,654.29). 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; hardware for sliding and hung windows; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.