Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $325.37

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.37 ($4.12) and traded as high as GBX 363 ($4.59). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 360.50 ($4.56), with a volume of 639,974 shares traded.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TYMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tyman to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.55) price target on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
In related news, insider Jason Ashton sold 13,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £48,743.88 ($61,654.29). 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; hardware for sliding and hung windows; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.
