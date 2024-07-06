Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

TFC stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 51,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,519,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after acquiring an additional 198,376 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,317,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,291,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 270,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

