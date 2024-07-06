Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) versus Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Financial Contrast

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Tritax Big Box REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 1 1 2.75 Tritax Big Box REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 62.74% 13.84% 10.74% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Tritax Big Box REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and Tritax Big Box REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $57.15 million 5.10 $38.71 million $1.99 7.67 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity provided by the imbalance between strong occupational demand and constrained supply of modern logistics real estate in the UK. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies, is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (Ticker: BBOX) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.