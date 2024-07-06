Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Evercore ISI

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.96.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $262.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $260,560,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

