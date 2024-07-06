Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives C$25.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

TXG stock opened at C$22.04 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$22.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

