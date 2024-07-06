The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 546.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,787 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Western Union worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,639,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.62%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

