The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,961.41

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,961.41 ($24.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,980 ($25.04). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,964 ($24.84), with a volume of 445,818 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($26.25) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.89) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,238.75 ($28.32).

The company has a market cap of £5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,242.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,070.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,961.49.

In related news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,036 ($25.75), for a total value of £38,052.84 ($48,131.60). Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

