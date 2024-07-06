The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $164.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.56.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $156.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,132 shares of company stock worth $328,809. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,825,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.