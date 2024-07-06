The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $440.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $445.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $464.71 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $471.48. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after purchasing an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26,378.2% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 406,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

