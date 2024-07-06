The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Price Target to $43.00

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE WOR opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

