The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

Boeing stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.83. 3,290,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,792. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.31. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

