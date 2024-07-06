Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $1,684,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $198.79. 2,887,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

