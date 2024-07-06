Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $63.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.58.

Several research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 547,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 180,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 237,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

