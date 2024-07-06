Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 185.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 44,360 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 17.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 103.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $299,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.