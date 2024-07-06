TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,965,000 after buying an additional 1,214,122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after acquiring an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after acquiring an additional 390,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $153.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

