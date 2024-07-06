TD Securities Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$17.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Paradigm Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.32.

TSE:ARE opened at C$14.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$873.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.50.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

