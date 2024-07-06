TD Cowen Increases Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $61.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.30.

NYSE DAL opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

