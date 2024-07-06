Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

SYM opened at $35.81 on Friday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $70,019.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,792 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

