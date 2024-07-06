Stride (STRD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $65,571.45

Stride (STRD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Stride has a market cap of $104.49 million and $65,571.45 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stride has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Stride token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Stride Token Profile

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 1.13621796 USD and is down -11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $83,335.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

