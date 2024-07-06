Stratex International (LON:STI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares.

Stratex International Trading Up 16.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.50.

About Stratex International

(Get Free Report)

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.